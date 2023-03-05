Cold Weather Alert issued for parts of LA County

A Cold Weather Alert has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County due to the National Weather Service's forecast for low temperatures, the LA County Health Officer announced Sunday.

Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32°F, the NWS said.

The affected areas include:

Santa Clarita Valley - Monday, March 6, 2023, to Monday 10, 2023 (continued)

Lancaster (Antelope Valley) – March 6, 2023, to Monday 10, 2023 (continued)

Mount Wilson (LA County Mountains) – March 6, 2023, to Monday 10, 2023 (continued)

Woodland Hills (West San Fernando Valley) – Thursday, March 10, 2023

San Gabriel (West San Gabriel Valley) – Thursday, March 10, 2023

Pomona (East San Gabriel Valley) – Thursday, March 10, 2023;



Officials issued the following tips to keep yourself and others safe during these weather conditions:

Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning . Never use a generator inside a home, shed or garage even if doors and windows are open. Keep generators outside and far away from windows, doors and vents.

Never use charcoal grills or camp stoves indoors. Deaths have occurred after people burned charcoal or used camp stoves in enclosed spaces, which produced lethal levels of carbon monoxide.

Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.

Do not touch or approach a downed power line; call 9-1-1 if you see a downed or damaged electrical line.

Avoid using candles. If possible, use flashlights instead. If you must use candles, do not burn them on or near anything that can catch fire. Never leave burning candles unattended or near children or bedding. Extinguish candles when you leave the room.

Have a plan for back-up power if you or someone in your family is dependent on electricity for medical devices.

Wear layers and have blankets available to add additional warmth. Layers will keep you warmer than a bulky sweater. Stay dry to avoid hypothermia.

If it is safe, check on neighbors who may need assistance — older adults, people with disabilities and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) emergency shelters offer temporary shelters across the County to protect people experiencing homelessness during colder months. These beds are available through March 2023. Persons seeking shelter services to stay in a warm place can visit www.lahsa.org/winter-shelter, dial 2-1-1 or call the Winter Shelter Hotline at 1(800) 548-6047. Transport services are available for those in need.

LA County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs, may also call 2-1-1 or visit www.211la.org for emergency preparedness information and other referral services 24 hours a day and seven days a week. For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.