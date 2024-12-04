Clippers win 9th consecutive game at Intuit Dome

The Brief The LA Clippers have won 9 consecutive games at the Intuit Dome. The team currently holds the lead in the Western Conference's Pacific Division. James Harden and Norman Powell have been sensational in leading the team amid Kawhi Leonard's absence.



No Kawhi, no problem?

So far this season, the Los Angeles Clippers have exceeded expectations without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup as the six-time NBA All-Star continues the rehabilitation process due to inflammation in his right knee.

While the Clippers lost their first four games at their new home making fans wonder if the alleged "Clippers Curse," followed them from downtown to Inglewood, they have seemingly found their stride at the Intuit Dome.

"It was tough the first four, but it’s been great," said Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue after the Clippers beat the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. "The fan support from Game 1 has been really good. We struggled those first four games… our fans showing up, showing out. It’s been good. Just getting used to it and that Wall is spectacular."

"The Wall" is one of the arena’s stunning features, encompassing 51 uninterrupted rows of Clipper super fans. Similar to a college basketball crowd, fans at the Wall set the tone with cheers for the home team, boos for the visitors, and even fun props.

Now, the Clippers have won nine straight at home. It’s the longest home winning streak since they won 10-straight from Nov. 7th to Dec. 17th in 2019.

"It’s crackin’ in here," James Harden, the 2018 NBA MVP, said after a preseason game in October.

Speaking of Harden, he is making an argument to be included in the MVP conversation. As one of the most polarizing players in the league, he’s embracing his role as a leader and continues to make history.

On Sunday, he became the second player in NBA history to record 3,000 three-pointers and on Tuesday, he moved to 17th place on the league’s all-time scoring list.

Also having a stellar season is Norman Powell. The shooting guard has been a seamless replacement for Paul George who departed for Philadelphia during the offseason. As of Wednesday, Powell is averaging 24 points per game, shooting 50.7% from 3 and has a field goal percentage of 50.5%.

Ivica Zubac’s durability has been crucial for the Clippers, averaging about 32 minutes per game. Harden has been credited for unlocking the best of the Croatian center who has been solid and only continues to get better.

Add in fellow starters Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr., along with role players such as Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum, the Clippers continue to prove they should not be counted out in battling for the West.

With Kevin Porter Jr. out with a left ankle sprain, it's given sophomore Jordan Miller an opportunity for more playing time and he’s having a blast doing it.

"It’s been a lifelong dream for me to play in the NBA," Miller said after LA’s blowout win against Portland on Tuesday night, as reported by the Sporting Tribune. "To actually be able to suit up with the big team every night…it’s been like a complete 360 for me. This time last year I was with [the] Ontario [Clippers]."

He also said he enjoys learning from the team's veterans.

"It’s nice having guys who did it and have done it before," listing Powell, Harden and Batum. "I even asked Kawhi a question tonight and he helped me out."

"Having those sources next to me, I couldn’t be more blessed or happier. It helps cushion all the new that’s coming to me and it helps me feel normal and like one of the guys," Miller added.

The Clippers currently sit atop the West’s Pacific Division and hold the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They face a rematch against the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night.