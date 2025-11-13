Clippers-Nuggets game temporarily halted after fan rushes onto court

The Brief A fan disrupted the Clippers-Nuggets game at Inglewood's Intuit Dome by rushing onto the court, causing a temporary halt as security intervened. The Clippers suffered their eighth loss of the season to the Nuggets, compounded by injuries to key players Bradley Beal and Kawhi Leonard. Despite the loss, younger Clippers players like Jordan Miller showed promise, and the team debuted their 2025-26 City edition uniforms and court.



Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets at Inglewood's Intuit Dome was temporarily disrupted when a fan ran onto the court toward the end of the game.

What we know:

With just under four minutes left on the clock and Denver ahead by 17 points, video from the arena showed the wild moment when a fan managed to reach the center of the court. A referee blew his whistle to stop the game as multiple security guards chased the fan, attempting to get him away from the players and off the court.

"Unnecessary, man. Unnecessary," said Clippers analyst Jim Jackson.

"Security got dropped by bagwork," one fan commented on X.

The video also showed a visibly annoyed Nikola Jokic, who scored an astonishing 55 points.

"Joker looks like he is sick of it all. I wouldn’t be surprised if he hung it up and headed back home after a season or two," another fan speculated.

Dig deeper:

The Los Angeles Clippers are struggling to start the season as they work to find their identity. On Wednesday night, the Nuggets handed LA their eighth loss of the season.

Additionally, the loss comes hours after the Clippers announced Bradley Beal is out for the rest of the season. Kawhi Leonard remains sidelined with a sprained foot and ankle, while the load has been heavy for Ivica Zubac and 36-year-old James Harden.

For fans, a bit of a silver lining came from seeing some younger players on the roster get playing time, including Jordan Miller, who scored 22 points.

"We just found a way to move the ball. It wasn’t stagnant, and I think we were just playing for each other and just, you know, if you're open, you got a lane, drive it, someone cuts you off, go to the next man and I think everybody did a good job in that group," said Miller after the game.

Miller, Harden, Zubac, Brook Lopez, and Bogdan Bogdanović all finished the game in double figures.

The game marked the first time the Clippers unveiled their 2025-26 City edition uniforms and court.

Clippers begin road trip

What's next:

The Clippers are on the road for the next seven games, beginning with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, who are also off to a rough start this season.

SUGGESTED: Mavs GM Nico Harrison fired after dismal start to 2025-26 season