Reward being offered for info in 2023 South LA unsolved murder

The Brief A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the suspect(s) involved in the murder of Clay Buchanan. Buchanan died August 6, 2023 while sleeping in his car in South LA. Police say he and the car were lit on fire.



What we know:

50-year-old Clay Buchanan was killed on August 6, 2023.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, he was sleeping in his car, which was parked in the 400 block of East 102nd Street, when around 1:30 a.m. the suspects’ vehicle approached him from behind.

The suspects exited the vehicle and threw an unknown accelerant onto Buchanan and his vehicle. The suspects lit Buchanan on fire before getting back into their vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Buchanan was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

A motive for the murder is unknown. No suspect description has been provided.

According to the police department, the investigation has spanned over a year and detectives have been unable to obtain any substantial leads.

What's next:

Buchanan's family and friends are now asking for the public's help.

The City of Los Angeles is offering a $50,000 reward for information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD Robbery Homicide Division, Detectives B. Smith or G. Stearns at 213- 486-6890 or contact 877-527-3247 during non-business hours. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.