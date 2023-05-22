Class of 2023: Krispy Kreme is giving graduates a dozen doughnuts for free

article

Krispy Kreme is sweetening graduation season by offering a dozen glazed doughnuts to the Class of 2023.

The doughnut chain on Monday said any high school or college senior who wears their "Class of 2023 swag," such as a shirt, jacket, or even a graduation cap and gown, can get a free Original Glazed dozen in a special "Dough‑ploma"-wrapped box.

The offer is on Wednesday, May 24 and only while supplies last at participating shops, Krispy Kreme said.

No purchase is necessary to score the deal, the company said.

"We started this during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we haven’t forgotten that the lives of this year’s graduates were heavily impacted by the pandemic," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer, said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to celebrate their perseverance and spirit the best way we know how: free Original Glazed doughnuts," Skena added.

The free dozen doughnuts come in a special "Dough‑ploma"-wrapped box. (Credit: Provided/Krispy Kreme)

The Charlotte, N.C.-based doughnut chain often makes headlines for its inventive promotions. It’s currently offering a "Fan Favs" menu for a limited time , which features some of its most popular and top-selling doughnuts of the past five years.

Last month, it debuted a "sweet tax break" deal on doughnuts for Tax Day , dropped a new line of cookie-flavored doughnuts that use Oreo and Chips Ahoy! pieces, and made news for its ongoing deal offered to students who get A’s on their report cards .

