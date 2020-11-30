City officials fight for cardrooms to remain open outdoors

article

On Monday, officials in the cities of Commerce, Bell Gardens and Hawaiian Gardens were expected to ask the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to keep cardrooms open, saying that the cardrooms "serve as a lifeline for disadvantaged communities."

In a press release, officials said the cities greatly depend on cardrooms as they account for 75% of their annual operating budgets.

Under the new safer-at-home order that went into effect Monday, cardrooms are expected to cease operations.

Cardrooms were permitted to operate outdoors and under the following protocols:

• Plexiglass must be installed and six-feet high between each player

• No food or drink is allowed at the table at any time

• Masks must be worn at all times

• Employee dealers must hear face shields and masks and include a plexiglass barrier

• Sanitizing is extensive between games

• Hand sanitizers are located throughout the outdoor area

• Temperatures are taken before a player or employee can be admitted

• Extensive screening including multiple questions conducted of each customer before entering the outdoor facility.

Advertisement

According to the press release, "protocols in place at cardrooms are stricter than most businesses."

The meeting is set for Monday at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story.