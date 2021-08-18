City of Palmdale issues vote of no confidence in George Gascón

Palmdale joins a dozen-plus Los Angeles County cities issuing votes of "no confidence" in LA County DA George Gascón.

On Tuesday, the Palmdale City Council voted 4-1 to issue the no confidence in the county's district attorney. According to a press release from Recall Gascón Now, Palmdale becomes the 28th city to issue the no confidence.

Prior to Palmdale's vote, FOX 11 had covered previous developments involving other Los Angeles County cities issuing votes of no confidence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: More LA County cities vote for 'no confidence' in DA Gascón's policies

Gascón, a former San Francisco DA (2011-2019), made headlines earlier in the year for pushing to eliminate all special enhancement allegations, which would make about 20,000 inmates eligible for re-sentencing consideration.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.