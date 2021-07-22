City of Los Angeles offering reimbursement options for El Segundo residents impacted by sewage spill

article

The City of Los Angeles is accepting El Segundo’s request to assist residents affected by the recent malfunction at the Hyperion Waste Treatment Plant.

The spillage not only released millions of wastewater into the ocean but also continues to foul the air with nasty odors. As crews continue cleaning efforts, residents as far as a mile away tell FOX 11 they can't even open their windows. Some are using towels to block the air spaces as means of preventing the smell from coming in.

For now, the City of Los Angeles is offering two options for reimbursement:

Reimbursement for air conditioning units for households that don’t have one. There is a $600 limit per household for homes, 1,000 square feet or smaller and a $1,200 limit per household for homes above 1,000 square feet. Receipts will be required within 14 days of purchase.

Reimbursement for hotel room, meals, and incidentals. This option covers up to $182 for the hotel, $162 for meals and incidentals, per person currently residing full-time in the residence. Receipts will be required every two weeks before 4 p.m. Friday.

The application will be available on the LA Sanitation website within 24 hours. If you need assistance with the process, they have set up a hotline at 1-800-773-2489.

The offer is valid until July 29, 2021, unless otherwise extended in writing by the city of Los Angeles.

That applying must submit proof of El Segundo residency and the application has to be submitted within 24 hours of checking into a hotel or purchasing the A/C unit. Repairs at the plant, we are being told, could take as long as a month.

The news of reimbursement opportunities comes after the plant spilled about 17 million gallons of untreated sewage earlier in the month.

The spill shut down the following beaches before opening a couple of days later:

