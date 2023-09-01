Man fatally stabbed in City of Industry

A man is behind bars following a fatal stabbing near the Puente Hills Mall late Thursday night, officials said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 1600 block of South Azusa Avenue in the City of Industry just before 11:30 p.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the sidewalk with apparently stab wounds.

The male victim was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators said a suspect was arrested and a knife was recovered at the scene.

The LASD has not released the name of the victim or the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.