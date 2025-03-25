Abandoned RV parking lot in City of Industry taken over by homeless, residents say

The Brief An abandoned RV parking lot has been taken over by squatters. Those who live and work nearby say they see several RV fires and crime occurring regularly. Clean-up efforts will begin March 26 after the property owner won a court order to remove the occupants.



Residents in the City of Industry say a parking lot full of abandoned RVs has been taken over by the homeless.

Those who work and live near the lot, which is located at Azusa and Gale avenues, say fires are a regular occurrence in the parking lot.

The property manager, neighbors, and business owners say it's become a crime-ridden homeless encampment over the past two years.

What they're saying:

"Homelessness keeps increasing and increasing and increasing since I’ve been living here and it honestly just comes down to our politicians who are doing nothing about it," said Nissan employee Khaled Ghrewahti.

Nissan employees use part of the parking lot for inventory overflow and they say they're fed up with the homeless stealing brand new car tires and gas from the tanks.

"At night it’s kinda scary to go to our cars. Every morning the sheriff’s department drives through the lot and then they just leave, but they told us they can’t really do anything because it’s abandoned," said Nissan receptionist Kiki.

The property manager told FOX 11 the man who bought 130 brand new campers just left them in the lot and hasn't paid rent in two years.

Raymond Henderson works at a local meat market and stays in one of the RVs. He said the owner of the lot told him he could live in one of the trailers for $300 a month.

"What they’re about to do is put everybody back out on the street and they don’t care. The city gets so much money to bring in to house these people. They don’t spend the money on that," Henderson said.

What's Being Done :

The property manager said it's going to cost $80,000 to clean up the trash. Clean up efforts start Wednesday, March 26. They hope to have everyone out within two days.

LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis said the property owner won a court order to remove the occupants. An outreach team is helping them find housing.

Solis released a statement saying in part, "The RV storage lot near Azusa and Gale is located within the boundaries of the City of Industry. Although the City does not own the site, this issue is a private dispute between the property owners and a private party. It is my understanding that on September 6, 2024, the property owner initiated legal proceedings to regain possession of the site. After completing the necessary legal steps, the owner recently obtained a judgment for possession. I am aware that a writ of possession has been filed — a court order that authorizes the property owner to take legal action to remove anyone occupying the site. Once issued, it is expected that the property owners will take the appropriate steps to enforce it.The County of Los Angeles does not have jurisdiction over land use matters in incorporated cities like the City of Industry, but my office has been proactive in addressing concerns at the lot. Recently, I engaged the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) to conduct outreach, and they will be returning this week to continue their efforts."