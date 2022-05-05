Cinco de Mayo 2022 deals: Free food, taco specials and more savings

Happy Cinco de Mayo!

While it is not among the list of recognized federal holidays in the United States, it is still a day that is marked by festivities (and lots of eating and drinking). Here are a few freebies, deals, and more savings for you to celebrate the festive holiday.

Applebee's

Applebee’s is offering two new Cinco de Mayo-themed drinks for $5: the Rock & Berry Rita, which is a strawberry margarita, and the Breezy Bahama Mama, a frozen margarita.

BJ's

Spend $50 on an egift card for Mother's Day and get a $10 bonus card for free. Bonus cards can be redeemed from May 9 to June 19.

Chipotle

Through Friday, Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering no delivery fee nationwide with digital orders of $10 or more on the chain’s app or website with promo code DELIVER. The free delivery is on orders up to $200 excluding tax and fees.

Chipotle says in its fine print that higher menu prices are charged for delivery and additional service fees are applied at checkout. The offer is for participating locations.

Chili's

Chili’s has five different drinks for $5 Thursday including Presidente Margarita, Cheers to Patrón ‘Rita, Cuervo Blue ‘Rita and Frose ‘Rita and select draft imports.

Del Taco

Del Taco Del Yeah! Rewards members who buy one Epic burrito can get one free when they order in the app or chain’s website Thursday.

The chain also says it will have free delivery Thursday on delivery orders placed through the app or online.

Denny's

The Endless Breakfast promo is around for a couple of months with a plate that includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, and hashbrowns for $7. Now through June 21.

Domino's

Make a carryout order through May 22 and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity. Also, earn points to redeem for free pizza with the chain's Piece of the Pie rewards program that you can sign up for at Dominos.com.

Edible Arrangements

Purchase the Mother's Day Chocolate and Cheesecake Platter and you'll get 20% when you order for pickup. Use the code "PICKUP20." Deal is effective through May 6.



Fleming's

Spend $100 on a gift card, and Fleming's will pass along a bonus card worth $20. Now through June 19.

IHOP

Drop at least $25 on gift cards, and you'll get a bonus card worth $5. Now through July 17.

Jamba

Through May 31, Jamba loyalty members can get a medium Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie for $5. Rewards members can also get delivery fees waived on orders placed on the app and website through the end of the month.

Johnny Rockets

Teachers and healthcare workers with a valid ID can grab an Original or Deluxe Shake for free with any purchase in-store. Now through May 10.

Jose Cuervo

Jose Cuervo is giving away $10 to tequila lovers across the country so they can "Tip it Forward" this Cinco de Mayo and show their bartenders kindness.

To request to "Tip it Forward" through Thursday, go to Cuervo.com/tipitforward. There you’ll enter your name, email address and phone number. Daily winners will be randomly selected and sent $10 through Venmo before the giveaway closes at 6 p.m. PST Thursday.

KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken has a freebie on its app now through June 5. Get a free Chicken Sandwich when you purchase $12 or more online or through the KFC app.

The offer allows for one free sandwich per day, per account at participating locations nationwide.

Marco's Pizza

Take 25% off your first order after downloading Marco's Pizza app.



McDonald's

McDonald's has several ongoing deals on its app and with the MyMcDonald's Rewards program. Offers and daily deals can vary by account and region.

Don't have the app? McDonald's says on its website that for a limited time you'll get free fries for downloading and registering. Then after your first purchase, you get the choice of Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone, McChicken or a Cheeseburger free.

Mountain Mike's

Get free mini churros when you spend at least $20. May 5 only.



Pizza Hut

Get a Tastemaker with three toppings for $10 right now through June 12.

Qdoba

This deal from Qdoba isn't just on Cinco de Mayo but everyday the chain's guacomaole and queso are free with every entree. Join the new rewards program to get free chips and queso at Qdoba.com/rewards.

Red Lobster

Spend $50 on a Red Lobster gift card to get a coupon for $10 off an order of at least $30. Now through June 26.

Round Table Pizza

Only on Thursday, Round Table Pizza is offering loyalty members a Cinco de Mayo deal. Purchase a large or x-large pizza and get a $5.50 personal pizza with up to four toppings for dine-in, carry-out and delivery.

Taco Bell

For Cinco de Mayo, Taco Bell is offering 15% off any Party Pack on its app for in-store and drive-thru pickup orders.

Also, for a limited time, new Taco Bell Rewards members get a freebie for signing up. As of Thursday, the deal was a free Doritos Locos Taco for joining at Tacobell.com/rewards.

Members can receive 80 bonus points for recycling sauce packets through May 31. The points will be activated in mid-June. Learn more at Tacobell.com/terracycle.

Wendy's

Use the app to get a free small order of fries with any Biggie Bag purchase. Now through May 8.

Yogurtland

For every $25 you spend on e-git cards, you'll pick up a bonus $5 card that can be used from May 8-31. Must purchase by May 7.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven has new Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas, an all-day breakfast item, and a limited-time deal for 7Rewards members.

Advertisement

Now through May 24, 7Rewards members can pick up three Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for $4.