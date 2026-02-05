California high-sped rail track installation set to begin in Kern County

The Brief Governor Gavin Newsom recently celebrated the completion of the 150-acre Southern Railhead Facility in Kern County, a major logistics hub for high-speed rail. The facility, completed one year after construction began, will serve as the central site for the storage and distribution of materials needed to electrify the system. The project has reached 80 miles of finished guideway, with nearly $25 billion in total economic output generated for the state so far.



California’s high-speed rail project reached a significant implementation milestone this week with the completion of the Southern Railhead Facility near Wasco in the San Joaquin Valley.

This 150-acre site marks the transition from heavy civil construction to the critical track-laying and electrification phase of the nation’s first high-speed rail system.

What we know:

The Southern Railhead Facility is now fully connected to the national freight network and features completed freight tracks designed for the staging of high-speed rail materials.

Located in Kern County, the hub will manage the delivery and deployment of long-welded rail and electrification systems.

To date, the High-Speed Rail Authority has completed 80 miles of guideway and 58 structures, such as bridges and viaducts.

The project has become a massive economic engine, generating approximately 121,910 "job-years" of employment and contributing $11 billion in economic activity specifically to the Central Valley.

Currently, 463 miles of the total 494-mile system between San Francisco and Los Angeles/Anaheim have received environmental clearance.

Timeline:

November 2008: California voters approve initial funding for the high-speed rail project.

January 2015: Official groundbreaking ceremony held in Fresno.

Early 2025: Governor Newsom launches construction of the Southern Railhead Facility.

February 5, 2026: Officials celebrate the facility's completion one year later.

2045: The expiration date for the project's current $1 billion annual Cap-and-Invest funding commitment.

What they're saying:

Governor Newsom emphasized the project's momentum during the celebration, stating, "With the completion of the Southern Railhead Facility, we’ve taken another critical step in the track-laying stage. California is building the nation’s first high-speed rail system, and we’re proving it can be done."

California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin added, "This milestone underscores the progress California is making by moving from planning to implementation. With track installation now within reach, completing the railhead puts real momentum behind the work ahead."

What's next:

With the railhead facility operational, the Authority is moving forward with contracting for the actual laying of electrified tracks.

Construction continues across 21 active sites in the Central Valley, with 171 miles currently under design or active construction.

The Authority is also actively seeking private-sector partners to accelerate the delivery of the system, which aims to eventually connect San Francisco to Los Angeles in under three hours.