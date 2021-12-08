Christmas tree set on fire outside Fox News Channel

A man was arrested in connection with setting fire to a Christmas tree in midtown Manhattan outside the FOX News Channel, said the NYPD.

The FDNY responded to reports of a rubbish fire outside 1211 Ave of the Americas at about 12:14 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived at the scene on 48th Street and Sixth Avenue a Christmas tree was engulfed in flames.

A 49-year-old man was arrested by police. Charges were pending. An investigation into the fire was underway.

There were no reports of injuries.

The red, white, and blue tree was lit on Sunday. It was 50 feet high and was adorned with about 10,000 glass ornaments and approximately 100,000 lights. It took more than 21 hours to assemble.