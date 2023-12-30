Christmas tree fire destroys Winnetka home

A Winnetka home was destroyed on Saturday after a Christmas tree caught fire.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called out to the home in the 19000 block of W. Hatton Street around 1:30 p.m. When they got there, they found the two-story home completely engulfed in flames.

The one man in the home at the time said the smoke detector was able to warn him, and he was able to escape the home uninjured.

Firefighters put out the fire in less than an hour, and prevented the flames from spreading to the nearby buildings. After the flames were put out though, a city building inspector "red tagged" the home, deeming it unlivable.

No injuries were reported.