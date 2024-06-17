Chrisean Rock, known for Blueface tattoo, facing month in jail over alleged downtown LA fight

article

Chrisean Rock, the rapper who previously went viral for getting a tattoo of her then-boyfriend and fellow rapper Blueface on her face, is facing jail time in connection to a fight that allegedly broke out in downtown Los Angeles.

According to a report from TMZ, Chrisean Rock was sentenced to 30 days in jail and about a year of probation over a Nov. 2023 incident where the rapper was accused of attacking a backup dancer in downtown LA.

On top of the fallout from the alleged Nov. 2023 fight, Chrisean Rock got arrested last week for trying to get into a courthouse in Los Angeles. The June 2024 courthouse arrest prompted Blueface's mom to call on Kim Kardashian to help bail out both Blueface and Chrisean Rock.

"Can you please get my grandson’s parents out of jail?" Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's mom, wrote on her Instagram story, while tagging Kardashian and Blue.

Amid all the legal troubles, Chrisean Rock is also on the verge of getting extradited to Oklahoma because the state issued a felony fugitive warrant for her – which ultimately led to her courthouse arrest here in Southern California.

Kardashian never publicly responded to Saffold's plea on social media.