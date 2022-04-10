Chris Rock reveals when he'll talk about Will Smith drama

Chris Rock revealed when he'll address all the Will Smith drama that ensued after that viral Oscars slap heard around the world.

Speaking to a crowd during his show Friday at the Fantasy Springs Resort-Casino in Indio, Rock addressed the slap right from the get-go, the Desert Sun reports.

"I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back," Rock said.

Rock received a standing ovation during the show, the publication added.

There were no photos or videos of the show since phones were reportedly not allowed in the building.

Earlier the same day, the Academy’s Board of Governors announced they were banning Smith from all events and awards appearances under the Oscars title for 10 years.

"I accept and respect the academy’s decision," the actor said in a statement on Friday.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," the board wrote, announcing the ban.

The governors added: "During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented."

Before the board's announcement, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy and issued an apology to Rock.

FOX News contributed to this report.