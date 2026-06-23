$2.2M in stolen cargo recovered from Anaheim warehouse: CHP

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy CHP

The Brief California Highway Patrol investigators recovered over $2.2 million in stolen cargo during a search warrant at an Anaheim warehouse. The recovered merchandise includes TaylorMade golf balls, Meta server switches, and Tamiya hobby products linked to an ongoing investigation. Two people initially detained at the scene were cleared and released, and investigators have not yet made any arrests.



California Highway Patrol investigators have seized more than $2.2 million in stolen cargo from an Anaheim warehouse.

What we know:

On June 18 at around 9 a.m., investigators from the CHP Border Division Cargo Theft Interdiction Program and Organized Retail Crime units executed a search warrant at a warehouse in Anaheim.

During the operation, they recovered multiple loads of stolen cargo linked to an ongoing investigation.

The seized items include TaylorMade golf balls, Meta server switches, and Tamiya hobby products.

Preliminary estimates place the total value of the recovered property at over $2,223,000.

What we don't know:

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with the massive theft ring.

During the execution of the warrant, investigators initially detained two individuals at the Anaheim location.

After further investigation, the CHP determined that these individuals were not involved in criminal activity and subsequently released them.

What they're saying:

"This recovery of more than $2 million in stolen merchandise highlights the outstanding work and collaboration of everyone involved," said Border Division Assistant Chief Michael Vargas.

"Organized retail crime is not victimless, and the CHP remains committed to holding offenders accountable and protecting the public through proactive enforcement and strong partnerships."

What you can do:

The CHP continues to work closely with businesses and community partners to combat organized retail and cargo theft, noting that these crimes affect consumers, retailers, and supply chains statewide.

Anyone with information about organized retail theft or cargo theft operations is encouraged to contact the CHP.

The Source: This report is based on information provided by the California Highway Patrol.



