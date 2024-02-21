CHP chasing stolen big rig

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a driver near the Newhall area Wednesday night.

Reports of the chase came in shortly after 11 p.m. The driver was reportedly wanted for allegedly stealing a big rig.

The chase started on the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita, and the driver made their way south into Sun Valley.

According to authorities, the suspect stole the big rig when the driver stopped to get gas in Bakersfield, and the CHP picked up the chase in the Santa Clarita area.

The driver reached speeds upwards of 70 mph at times, before transferring over onto the eastbound 134. After continuing along the 134, the driver made their way onto the 210 eastbound into the Pasadena area.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.