CHP Officers shot at by suspect in reported stolen vehicle investigation

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

Suspect shoots at CHP officers in Sylmar

A suspect shooting at CHP officers in the Sylmar area. That suspect ran into a house. Then went into one of the CHP patrol cars that the officers abandoned when the shooting started.

SYLMAR, Calif. -  A suspect began shooting at several California Highway Patrol officers on Monday night in the Sylmar area.

The suspect originally shot at one officer, ran into a building and continued to fire from officers there.

At some point, the suspect got into an empty CHP car parked at the front of the building.

No officers were hit and CHP did not return fire on the suspect.

Authorities said the incident started after getting a phone call for a reported stolen vehicle.

This is a developing story.