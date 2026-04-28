CHP launches 24-hour statewide speeding crackdown: What to know

The Brief The CHP has launched a 24-hour statewide "Maximum Enforcement Period" specifically targeting speeding drivers to curb rising roadway fatalities. The crackdown runs through 5:59 a.m. on April 29, with all available officers deployed to freeways to monitor for unsafe speeds and limit violations. A new pilot program called FAST now automatically sends citations for speeds over 100 mph to the DMV for immediate license suspension review.



The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is flooding state roadways with officers for a 24-hour intensive enforcement campaign aimed at slowing down drivers.

This surge comes in response to alarming data from 2025 showing that unsafe speeds remain a primary factor in thousands of injuries and hundreds of deaths across the state.

What we know:

The enforcement period began at 6 a.m. on April 28 and will remain in effect until 5:59 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.

During this Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP), the CHP is deploying as many officers as possible to patrol freeways and major thoroughfares.

Officers are instructed to take action against anyone exceeding posted limits or driving too fast for current weather and road conditions.

The scale of the issue is significant; in 2025, CHP officers issued more than 491,000 speed-related citations.

Data from that same year links unsafe speeds to more than 110,000 crashes, resulting in over 400 deaths and 68,000 injuries.

What they're saying:

"Speeding continues to be one of the leading causes of serious and fatal crashes on California’s roadways," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "When drivers choose to exceed safe speeds, they reduce their ability to react and increase the risk for everyone on the road. Slowing down is one of the simplest steps that drivers can take to protect themselves and others."

The agency added a stark reminder for those in a rush: "Speeding often saves only seconds, but the consequences of a crash can last a lifetime."

What's next:

FAST program targets extreme speeders

Drivers caught traveling at extreme speeds face more than just a fine.

Under the pilot program "Forwarded Actions for Speeding Tickets" (FAST), any citation for exceeding 100 mph is automatically forwarded to the DMV’s Driver Safety Branch.

This allows the DMV to move quickly in reviewing the case to potentially suspend or revoke the offender's driver’s license.

What you can do:

Check your speedometer: Ensure you are adhering to the posted limit, especially during the overnight hours when traffic may seem lighter.

Adjust for conditions: Remember that the "safe speed" may be lower than the posted limit if it is raining or if there is heavy congestion.

Plan ahead: Allow extra time for your commute to avoid the urge to speed to reach your destination on time.