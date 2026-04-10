Waymo partners with Waze to help LA detect, fix potholes using AI

The Brief Waymo and Waze have launched a pilot program to help city and state DOTs identify and repair potholes using autonomous vehicle sensor data. Waymo’s perception systems will feed real-time road condition data into the Waze for Cities platform, complementing existing user-reported hazards. The initial rollout covers five major metro areas—Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Austin, and Atlanta—with plans for future expansion.



Waymo and Waze are joining forces to provide municipalities with advanced data tools to tackle deteriorating road infrastructure.

By leveraging the high-tech sensors on autonomous vehicles, the partnership aims to streamline how cities detect and repair potholes for all road users.

What we know:

The new pilot program utilizes Waymo’s advanced perception and physical feedback systems to detect potholes automatically as the fleet navigates city streets.

This data is shared through the "Waze for Cities" platform, a free-to-use resource for Departments of Transportation.

Currently, the program is active in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Phoenix, Austin, and Atlanta, where Waymo has already flagged approximately 500 potholes.

Waze users in these areas will see these Waymo-detected hazards on their maps and can verify them in real-time to ensure data accuracy.

What's next:

The partners plan to expand the program beyond the initial five launch markets.

Future phases will specifically target cities that experience harsh winter weather and freeze-thaw cycles, which are primary drivers of road surface degradation.

Waymo and Waze also intend to solicit feedback from city officials to refine the data delivery and explore sharing other types of actionable infrastructure information.

What they're saying:

"Waymo is already making roads safer where we operate. We want to build on the safety benefits of our service by partnering with organizations and city officials to help improve the infrastructure we all depend on," said Arielle Fleisher, Waymo's Policy Development and Research Manager.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan praised the collaboration, stating it helps cities "identify issues like potholes faster so we can respond more efficiently."

Sarah Kaufman of the NYU Rudin Center for Transportation called it "the good neighbor principle in action."

What you can do:

Drivers and residents in the pilot cities can help improve the system by using the Waze app to verify pothole reports as they encounter them.

Those interested in following the program's progress or advocating for Waymo to launch in their own community can sign up for updates at waymo.com/updates.