CHP issues endangered missing advisory for 14-year-old girl and stepfather

The California Highway Patrol on Thursday issued an endangered missing advisory on behalf of the FBI for Tehama, Shasta, and Siskiyou Counties. A 14-year-old girl is believed to have been taken by her stepfather, officials say.

The advisory says this is an ‘at-risk/missing’ case. Katauna Whisenant was last seen July 23, 2021. She is believed to have been taken by Santos Flores-Roman, 39.

The girl is described as 5'5", 150 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes. Flores-Roman is 5'4", 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI says Flores-Roman's family is in Santa Rosa, but there is no evidence of sightings there.

If you have seen a 1993 silver Toyota Corolla, license plane number: 3FKR698, you should call 911.

It's unclear why the advisory was issued so long after she was last seen.

Santos Flores-Roman. Photo courtesy CHP.