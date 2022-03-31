CHP issues endangered missing advisory for 14-year-old girl and stepfather
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Thursday issued an endangered missing advisory on behalf of the FBI for Tehama, Shasta, and Siskiyou Counties. A 14-year-old girl is believed to have been taken by her stepfather, officials say.
The advisory says this is an ‘at-risk/missing’ case. Katauna Whisenant was last seen July 23, 2021. She is believed to have been taken by Santos Flores-Roman, 39.
The girl is described as 5'5", 150 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes. Flores-Roman is 5'4", 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The FBI says Flores-Roman's family is in Santa Rosa, but there is no evidence of sightings there.
If you have seen a 1993 silver Toyota Corolla, license plane number: 3FKR698, you should call 911.
It's unclear why the advisory was issued so long after she was last seen.
Santos Flores-Roman. Photo courtesy CHP.
Advertisement