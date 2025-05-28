Chiquita Canyon landfill has 90 acres of trash burning, state officials say

The Brief The Chiquita Canyon landfill in Castaic has been closed since Jan. 1. The landfill allowed FOX 11 a tour of the facility to show their efforts to mitigate the smoldering chemical reaction burning acres of garbage. State officials say 90 acres of trash are burning at Chiquita Canyon landfill.



For the first time since FOX 11 began covering the controversy engulfing Chiquita Canyon landfill, officials allowed us onto the property.

The tour was designed to show steps they are taking to mitigate the smoldering chemical reaction that is literally burning acres and acres of garbage deep inside the facility.

The backstory:

State officials have described the situation as an imminent threat to public safety.

Residents in the bordering town of Val Verde have reported noxious smells, nosebleeds, headaches, even a cancer cluster, according to California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, a loud critic of the landfill.

The public outcry was able to shut down the facility from receiving any more waste, so the efforts now center on containing the ETLF or elevated temperature landfill event, which is rapidly expanding.

What we know:

Chiquita says the ETLF is between 30 and 45 acres. State officials dispute that, saying temperature readings indicate 90 acres. Whatever the size, both sides agree something has to be done.

Officials showed FOX 11 dozens of specialized pumps, miles and miles of pipes moving the contaminated liquid into tank farms for future treatment. They also installed 292 dual extraction wells, to remove the noxious gas emanating from the reaction.

What's next:

Even with all that, the smell at ground zero is strong and eye-watering. The plan is to put even more covers on the ground, and more pumps to stop the gases from escaping through the soil.

But, Congresswoman Shiavo says the efforts are not enough. She has introduced bills and a budget request asking, among other things, for funds to relocate families in Val Verde.