Chino Hills shooting sends man to the hospital

An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot Monday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.



