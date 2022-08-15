Expand / Collapse search

Chino Hills shooting sends man to the hospital

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot Monday morning. 

It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. 

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. 

No other information was immediately available. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 


 