Chino Hills parents say school ambassadors are pushing a political agenda

A student presentation during a second period English class has angered some parents at Chino Hills High School, with some even heading to the school to pull their kids out of class.

What began with a presentation from student leaders, called Ambassadors, about voting rights, seemingly changed course, according to students in the class. The student Ambassador's speech mentioned that California Governor Gavin Newsom and President Biden were running for reelection and it was "important to register and vote for them, to protect abortion rights" according to parents and students who spoke to FOX 11.

It seems that the presentations began at Chino Hills High earlier this week, but it wasn’t until Friday that parents started complaining to the school’s principal, who quickly stopped the presentations.

It doesn’t seem that teachers spoke at the presentations, only the student Ambassadors, who are elected to represent the voice of students in School District meetings, among other leadership functions.

Chino Hills Unified has not returned our calls or written requests for comments, so we don’t know if this was something unique to the school, or has been going on at other locations. Parents would like to know, saying "we don’t want anyone’s agenda being shoved down our children’s throat".

They are concerned that Ambassadors are perceived as leaders, and want politics, election and abortion speech left out of classrooms altogether.