Chino elementary school teacher arrested for alleged abuse of student

article

A Chino elementary school teacher is behind bars for the alleged abuse of a student, according to police.

The suspect, 62-year-old Ray Crummitt of West Covina, was a teacher at EJ Marshall Elementary School when a student came forward alleging physical assault by Crummitt in a classroom.

Following an investigation by the school and the Chino Police Department, Crummitt was arrested and taken into custody on charges of child abuse.

He has since been placed on administrative leave.

The Chino Valley Unified School District has released the following statement as the investigation continues:

"As you know, this is a current investigation, and the District is limited in what it can comment on. However, the Chino Valley Unified School District is committed to providing all students with a safe and positive school environment where they can flourish. District and school leadership are grateful for the collaborative relationship shared with the local law enforcement agencies CVUSD partners with, and will continue to labor with personnel to ensure students are protected."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Johnson at (909) 334-3167 or Mjohnson@chinopd.org.