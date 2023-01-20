Chilly weekend ahead with lows in the 40s across Southern California; High tides expected along coast

Those living in Southern California will need to keep their winter coats and blankets handy as this weekend is expected to remain chilly.

While highs across Los Angeles County and the inland parts of Orange County are expected to reach the mid-60s Saturday, lows are expected to be in the 40s, according to FOX 11's weekend forecast. As for Sunday, highs may be up to 63 in the LA and inland parts of Orange counties, lows will also be in the 40s that morning.

As for the Inland Empire, frost advisories were in effect late Friday night and through 8 a.m. Saturday, according to our forecast. While highs in the region are expected to reach the mid-60s, lows will be in the high 30s for the Inland Empire, FOX 11's forecast reads.

In addition to California-standard winter temps, beach hazards statement has been issued for parts of the Orange County coast through Monday morning. According to NWS, the highest tides at Newport Beach is expected to reach up to seven feet Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and seven feet again Sunday morning a little after 8:45 a.m.

NWS warns those living in the coastal parts of Orange County to avoid parking in spots prone to flooding during high tide.