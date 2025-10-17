Parents protest outside Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, alleging mistreatment and patient deaths

The Brief Parents protested outside Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, alleging negligence, abuse, and lack of access to medical records. Families claim their children were harmed or died after receiving treatment, including alleged experimental procedures without consent. CHLA denies the accusations, saying all care and clinical trials require legal consent and are conducted in a safe, family-centered environment.



Several parents protested Friday outside Children's Hospital Los Angeles, claiming their loved ones died or were harmed at the hospital.

Parents have come forward alleging patient abuse, as well as death after receiving treatment at the world-renowned hospital. Some parents also claim that they aren't able to access their children's medical records because lawyers are now involved.

What they're saying:

Mercedez Cepedes- Lopez told FOX 11 that her 13-year-old son, Snyder, died after receiving four experimental treatments for cancer. She said the treatments were given without her permission.

Christine Bilderain claims that after years of treatment, her son was moved to another facility the day he turned 21, but not because he was an adult.

"I witnessed the sexual assault of a female pediatric patient by a nurse in dialysis. I reported it immediately and they didn't do anything about me, and when I told them I was going to call CPS and LAPD, they patient dumped my son knowing he had an active infection, and he died," Bilderain explained.

Pablo Chacon arrived at the hospital after an accident. His family claims he was put on a drug-induced coma and told them they should disconnect life support.

"They labeled me a problem mother when I demanded they just lower the medications without taking him off life support," Pablo's mother, Maureen Obazo, said to FOX 11.

Pablo then woke up from the coma. "In the coma, I like hear everything and felt everything but I could not open my eyes, move, or couldn't do anything. One day before I woke up from the coma, they told my mom that it's better to disconnect me," Pablo recalled.

The other side:

Children's Hospital Los Angeles sent FOX 11 the following statement, "We are aware of activity on Sunset Boulevard. As the leading pediatric care provider in Los Angeles, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) strongly adheres to compassionate, family-centered care principles and values. Physicians work closely with families to determine the best course of care for patients. Medical care and participation in clinical trials include legally required consent from patients, their parents or legal guardians. Due to privacy laws, CHLA does not discuss individual patient cases, we have engaged in outreach to better understand their concerns while also ensuring our staff, patients and families continue to give and receive care in a safe, healing environment."