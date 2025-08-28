Children's Hospital Los Angeles cuts hundreds of jobs

The Brief Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) is laying off 5.8% of its workforce, impacting 439 positions. The cuts are part of a strategic plan to address growing financial challenges and ensure the hospital's long-term sustainability. The hospital's CEO stated that the reductions were necessary due to external pressures, including a steady reduction in Medi-Cal reimbursement rates.



Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has announced it is cutting nearly 6% of its workforce, which includes management, support and administrative services, and clinical care.

What we know:

The workforce reduction affects approximately 439 positions across CHLA. Of these, 253 team members will have their positions eliminated, while an additional 186 will be offered a transfer to an adjusted role. The impacted employees were notified on Wednesday, and their roles will officially end on October 28.

Until then, they will continue to receive pay and benefits, as well as severance pay.

The reduction is part of a strategic plan to ensure long-term sustainability and mission alignment amid growing financial challenges.

The hospital has previously implemented a hiring freeze, canceled open positions, and sought to reduce purchasing costs for supplies.

What they're saying:

"This was a very difficult decision, and it is a deeply painful moment for our entire team," said CHLA chief executive officer Paul S. Viviano. He also stated, "It became increasingly clear that reductions to both team member and management roles were necessary to ensure CHLA can continue to survive in this uncertain climate to provide our young patients and their families with the quality care that they need and deserve."

Viviano added that the hospital is committed to evolving quickly to ensure financial viability while staying true to its mission.

"Children continue to need the specialized care that only Children’s Hospital Los Angeles can provide and our patients deserve the strongest hospital possible for decades to come," he said.

The backstory:

The hospital's operational and financial strength has been increasingly challenged by external pressures. One of the main factors cited is the steady reduction in Medi-Cal reimbursement for the care of California’s sickest children.

CHLA is the top-ranked children’s hospital in California and the Pacific U.S. Region. It is also home to the Saban Research Institute, which is among the top 10 children’s hospitals for research funding from the National Institutes of Health.