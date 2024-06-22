Child dies after incident at OC water park

article

A child died Saturday at a water park in Orange County, according to police.

The incident happened Saturday morning at Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Police and first responders from the Orange County Fire Authority were called out for reports that a child needed medical aid. Paramedics brought the child to the hospital, where they later died, police said.

The department did not provide any information about the age of the child, or why they needed aid, but officials said the incident did not appear to be water related.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story as more information becomes available.