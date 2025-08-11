11-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion in Malibu

The Brief A child was attacked by a mountain lion in Malibu on Sunday evening. The girl was taken to the hospital by her family after suffering a bite to her arm. The mountain lion was later located and euthanized.



An investigation is underway after an 11-year-old girl was attacked by a mountain lion in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

The attack happened on Sunday around 5:40 p.m. in the 32500 block of Pacific Coast Highway near Encinal Canyon Road.

According to sheriff's deputies, the girl was feeding chickens when she was bitten in the arm by the mountain lion. She was taken to the hospital by her family.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife trackers later found and killed the mountain lion. Officials said DNA tests should confirm that it is the same one that bit the girl.

Last week, a 6-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote at Del Amo Park in Carson, where he and his mother were watching his sister's softball game. The boy received 20 stitches to close wounds to his head, back, and legs, officials said.

What we don't know:

The extent of the girl's injury was not released, but officials said it was non-life-threatening.

What's next:

FOX 11 has reached out to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for more information.