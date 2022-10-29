Chemical spill forces evacuations in San Jacinto

A neighborhood in San Jacinto in Riverside County has been evacuated after firefighters found a chemical spill in the area, according to officials.

Fire officials in Riverside County reported a "strong chemical smell" near the 800 block of Shaver Street in San Jacinto just after 2 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters found pooled chemicals leaking from a shipping container nearby and called hazmat crews to the scene.

Around 8 a.m., Cal Fire ordered evacuations for homes east of Hewitt Street, South of 7th Avenue, North of Shaver Street and West of Camino Los Banos, then several hours later issued an evacuation warning for the area south of Main Street, west of San Jacinto Avenue, north of Esplanade and east of Ramona Expressway.

A full map of evacuation areas can be seen below, and can also be found here

For anyone forced to evacuate while hazmat crews continue to work, a car center has been established at San Jacinto High School at 500 Idyllwild Dr. in San Jacinto.

In an update posted to Twitter, fire officials said the situation was "pretty static right now, but it could go on for some time."

No other information was immediately available.