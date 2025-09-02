Firefighter injured battling Chatsworth house fire
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles City firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in the San Fernando Valley late Tuesday morning, officials said.
What we know:
Los Angeles City Fire authorities said the fire was reported just after 10:45 a.m. in the 10300 block of N. Christine Place in Chatsworth, located near the intersection of Devonshire Street and Corbin Avenue.
Arriving firefighters discovered heavy smoke coming from the two-story home and forced entry. The first floor was well-involved and there was heavy fire in the back of the home.
Everyone inside the home was safe and accounted for and a crew of 37 firefighters were at the scene.
During the firefight, a firefighter was injured and was treated for a minor burn injury by paramedics.
LAFD officials said crews remain in offensive mode.
No further information was immediately available.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department.