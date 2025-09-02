Expand / Collapse search

Firefighter injured battling Chatsworth house fire

Published  September 2, 2025 11:46am PDT
Chatsworth
Crews battle house fire in Chatsworth

Firefighters worked to knock down a house fire in Chatsworth late Tuesday morning.

The Brief

    • A two-story home caught fire during the late morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 2.
    • One firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury. 
    • Everyone inside the home is safe and accounted for. 

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles City firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in the San Fernando Valley late Tuesday morning, officials said. 

What we know:

Los Angeles City Fire authorities said the fire was reported just after 10:45 a.m. in the 10300 block of N. Christine Place in Chatsworth, located near the intersection of Devonshire Street and Corbin Avenue. 

Arriving firefighters discovered heavy smoke coming from the two-story home and forced entry. The first floor was well-involved and there was heavy fire in the back of the home. 

Everyone inside the home was safe and accounted for and a crew of 37 firefighters were at the scene.

During the firefight, a firefighter was injured and was treated for a minor burn injury by paramedics. 

LAFD officials said crews remain in offensive mode. 

No further information was immediately available. 

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

