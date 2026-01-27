Police use tear gas to flush copper wire theft suspect from manhole in Chatsworth

The Brief Two suspects are in police custody after a four-hour standoff involving a copper theft attempt from a manhole in Chatsworth. LAPD officers used tear gas canisters to force a barricaded suspect to surrender after they refused to exit the underground space. It is currently unknown if the suspects caused any significant utility damage or if they were part of a larger theft ring.



Police arrested two copper wire theft suspects early Tuesday morning following an hours-long standoff in Los Angeles.

What we know:

The incident began around 2 a.m. when officers were called to the 20400 block of Germaine Street, north of Mason Park, in Chatsworth, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At the scene, officers found two people who went down a manhole in an alleged attempt to steal copper wire, police said.

One suspect surrendered to officers immediately, but the second person refused to come out of the manhole despite police orders.

This led to a standoff, which forced authorities to deploy tear gas canisters into the manhole around 6 a.m. The second suspect then left the manhole and surrendered to police.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the names of the two suspects or specified the charges they will face beyond the initial suspicion of theft.

It's unclear if any copper was successfully removed or if the attempt resulted in outages for neighbors in the area.

What's next:

The LAPD is investigating the extent of the attempted theft.

The agency will also determine whether these individuals are connected to the recent surge in copper and utility wire thefts reported across the San Fernando Valley.