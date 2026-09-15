Feds raid luxury LA apartment, seizing massive fentanyl stash and alligator

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California

The Brief Federal agents arrested a Los Angeles couple after discovering a massive stash of drugs, weapons, and a live reptile inside their luxury downtown apartment. Law enforcement seized nearly 94 pounds of fentanyl, alongside cocaine, heroin, laboratory equipment, firearms, a police radio, and a small alligator. Marvin Angelito and Susan Gonzalez face charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, which carries a maximum potential sentence of life in federal prison.



Federal authorities have dismantled a high-value drug operation hidden inside a luxury downtown Los Angeles apartment, arresting a young couple on several federal narcotics charges.

Investigators allege the residence functioned as a major distribution node, holding commercial quantities of deadly opioids, military-style weaponry, processing equipment, and exotic wildlife.

What we know:

Marvin Angelito, 27, and Susan Gonzalez, 26, were arrested on September 10 after law enforcement officers executed a federal search warrant at their downtown Los Angeles apartment.

According to court filings, investigators identified the residence as a known drug trafficking hub prior to the raid.

Inside, officers uncovered a massive haul of illegal narcotics, including 93.9 pounds of fentanyl in both pill and powder form, 15.9 pounds of cocaine, and 2.2 pounds of heroin.

Beyond the drugs, federal agents found extensive chemical processing tools, including laboratory beakers, mixers, stirrers, torches, and an industrial hydraulic press.

Investigators also recovered an AR-15 rifle with ammunition in a hallway closet, a police radio, and a gold-plated Desert Eagle .50-caliber handgun sitting on the kitchen counter.

Agents with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were brought in to safely remove a small alligator found residing on the property.

According to federal prosecutors, the defendants have been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Angelito was ordered held in custody without bail pending trial, while Gonzalez was granted release on a $15,000 bond.

What's next:

The case is currently being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lloyd Masson of the General Crimes Section.

Angelito is scheduled to be formally arraigned on October 2, and Gonzalez is set to appear for her arraignment on October 9.

The charges carry a statutory maximum penalty of life in federal prison if Angelito and Gonzalez are convicted.