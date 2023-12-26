Charlie Sheen's neighbor pleads not guilty to breaking into his Malibu home and attacking him

A 47-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attacking actor Charlie Sheen at his Malibu home.

Electra Schrock entered her plea in Van Nuys Superior Court to one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to court staff. Bail was set at $75,000.

A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 8.

Schrock, a neighbor of Sheen's, allegedly broke into the actor's home on Dec. 20 and assaulted him.

Deputies arrived at the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road around 1 p.m. that day after receiving a call about a battery, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. When deputies arrived, they found that the "Two and a Half Men" actor was the victim of an alleged assault and break-in, and arrested Schrock.

Earlier this year, Schrock pleaded no contest to misdemeanor elder abuse, according to the Los Angeles Times.