Van used to smash into Chanel store in Beverly Grove

The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate after a group of suspected burglars used a van to crash into a Chanel store in Beverly Grove during a smash-and-grab burglary.

It happened at the high-end store located on Robertson between Beverly and 3rd Street early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told LAPD there were up to 8 suspects that used a van to smash into the glass-display window at the front of the store.

It's unclear at this time if the suspects got away with anything.

One witness told police one of the suspects was armed with a long gun.

"I see the store being robbed.. teens.. youngsters.. coming out of cars… grabbing a bunch of clothes and headed into a white van," the witness said.

The van was located at Alcott and La Cienega.

Police are also processing that scene and at this time do believe the van was reported stolen.

The store was closed at the time of the burglary.