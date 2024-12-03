Manhunt underway for convicted killer who escaped from prison van in Southern California

article

Authorities are searching for an inmate convicted of murder who escaped from a prison van during transport to a courthouse in Southern California on Monday.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Cesar Hernandez, 34, was being transported to the Kern County Superior Courthouse in Delano around 10:45 a.m. for a scheduled court appearance.

Once the van arrived, Hernandez somehow was able to jump out of the van and run away, officials said.

Hernandez was convicted for first-degree murder out of Los Angeles County in 2019. He was sentenced to 25 years to life with the possibility of parole.

He is described as 5'5" tall, weighing 161 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing an orange top and orange pants.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search for Chavez, including CDCR’s Special Services Unit and Investigative Services Units from North Kern, Kern Valley and Wasco state prisons, as well sa the California Highway Patrol, Delano, and McFarland police departments.

Anyone who sees Hernandez should call 911 immediately.