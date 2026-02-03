California approves controversial plan to wipe out Catalina Island’s deer herd

The Brief The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has officially approved a restoration permit for Catalina Island, green-lighting a multi-decade plan to revitalize native habitats. A primary component includes the lethal removal of invasive mule deer by professional hunters, with the harvested meat being donated to the California Condor Recovery Program. While the plan spans several years, the exact start date for the lethal removal operations and the specific number of sharpshooters involved are unknown.



State officials have authorized the Catalina Island Conservancy to begin "Operation Protect Catalina Island," a sweeping initiative to restore the area's ecosystem balance.

The plan addresses decades of habitat degradation caused by invasive species and escalating wildfire risks.

What we know:

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) approved the restoration management permit in late January 2026.

According to the Conservancy, the strategy centers on three pillars: restoring healthy land and water systems, reintroducing native fire-resistant plants, and removing invasive mule deer.

Experts note that invasive deer, introduced in the 1920s, have no natural predators on the island. They currently decimate native vegetation, which leads to soil erosion and threatens the island's freshwater aquifer.

"The evidence of the severity of the threat the deer pose is overwhelming, and all other alternatives have been exhausted," said Scott Morrison of The Nature Conservancy in California.

What we don't know:

While the Conservancy has transitioned from aerial to ground-based removal, the specific daily operational schedule for these specialists remains private for safety reasons.

It is also unclear exactly how many total deer will be removed during the multi-year process, as populations fluctuate between 500 and 1,800, according to the Conservancy.

The backstory:

The path to this approval has been marked by years of intense public pushback and rejected proposals.

In 2023, the Conservancy’s initial plan to use helicopter-mounted sharpshooters—a method used on other Channel Islands—sparked widespread outrage, with residents and activists labeling the approach "violent and ugly."

Thousands signed petitions against the "slaughter," and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously opposed the aerial hunt in early 2024.

Responding to the pressure and fears of "bullets raining down," the Conservancy scrapped the aerial strategy in May 2024, agreeing to prioritize ground-based methods and alternative methodologies to earn broader community support.

Timeline:

October 2023 – Present: Extensive community engagement and plan refinement.

Late January 2026: CDFW grants final permit approval.

Immediate Future: Commencement of a 10-acre pilot restoration area near Airport in the Sky.

Fall 2026: A final "locals-only" recreational hunting season will be held.

Post-2026: Expansion of restoration work to a 105-acre high-priority zone and island-wide scaling.

What they're saying:

"Catalina is a treasure that will rebound much like the other Channel Islands as a result of restoring native habitats and removing the pressure from invasives like mule deer," said Lauren Dennhardt, senior director of conservation for the Catalina Island Conservancy. "It’s one of the most important investments we can make in Catalina’s future."

"This restoration work is a cornerstone of the Conservancy’s strategic plan and represents the commitment our board has made to protect this Island," said Maureen Ramer, chair of the board of directors. "Conservancy staff have done exceptional work to bring this permit to approval, and we’re proud to support them as they lead this critical effort."

What's next:

The Conservancy will begin with a fenced 10-acre pilot project to test planting and monitoring techniques. After this, efforts will expand to larger priority zones.

Public "Community Conversations" will continue throughout the year to keep residents informed as the work unfolds.