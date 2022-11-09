Cell phone video captures fight breaking out on LA Metro's Blue Line

The fight videotaped on the Metro’s Blue Line is violent.

What started it? The man who recorded the incident on his cell phone, Edgar Nuñez, doesn’t know.

Nuñez uses the train and buses regularly and extensively from east of the 405 Freeway to Beverly Hills where he works in one of the hotel kitchens.

"It’s gotten bad," he says.

Nuñez explained he started posting videos on an Instagram page to let people know how bad things have gotten.

Now, we’ve seen videos of incidents on metro trains before, but this one goes on for a while. The conductor does stop at one station but the fight continues through two stops, and even goes onto the platform.

"I never saw security show up," says Nuñez, adding that authorities were alerted.

One of the people in the fight pulls out a Taser and uses it repeatedly. Nuñez says the man also had a screwdriver, pepper spray and another taser, shuddering when we wonder what would have happened if he had a gun, and used it.

We reached out to Metro, as this video speak not only to the violence, but raises questions about issues they’ve been asked about before – from passenger safety, to lack of security in all trains.

LA Metro issued the following statement in response to the violent incident: