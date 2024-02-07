Celebrities with the biggest real estate transactions in 2023

Beyoncé and Jay-Z as the ultimate power couple is truly an understatement, as both have recently topped a list ranking celebrities' biggest property moves of 2023.

Real estate experts at Agent Advice studied 80 property transactions involving music stars in the U.S. from January to Dec. 2023. The data focused on identifying the priciest financial dealings, including property buys, sales, and listings.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z ranked first on the list with their $190 million Malibu mansion purchase last May. The mega estate, totaling 40,000-square-feet over a span of 8 acres, features a private beach among other top of the line amenities. It was deemed the most expensive home ever sold in California, and the second most-expensive real estate transaction in the U.S.

Drake followed close behind at No. 2 with his $88 million Beverly Hills mansion he listed in May. The Tuscan-style mansion offers 10 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms over 24,757 square feet.

Rounding out the top three was British rock and pop artist Sir Rod Stewart, who listed his Beverly Park country estate for sale in June for $70 million. The price tag for the 28,000-square-foot home was increased to $80 million in December. Some of the luxurious amenities include a speakeasy, gym, and screening room.

Here's a look at who made the top 10:

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: $190 million (purchased) Drake: $88 million (selling) Rod Stewart: $80 million (selling) Cher: $75 million (selling) David Guetta: $69 million (purchased) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: $60.8 million (purchased) Kanye West: $53 million (selling) Rick Ross: $35 million (purchased) Jennifer Lopez: $33.9 million (sold) Celine Dion: $31 million (sold)

To get this list, the data from every celebrity real estate transaction was applied to pinpoint the property address, which was then tracked using Redfin or Zillow to identify sales and relocations. A total of 81 homes of music stars were included in the research.