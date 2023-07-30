Cedars-Sinai nurses throw Barbie-themed party for young patient

Come on Barbie, let's go party!

Cedars-Sinai nurses went the extra mile to bring a smile to a special young patient's face recently and it was quite the sight!

The nurses at Guerin Children's all dressed in hot pink and decorated a Barbie-themed wall with streamers and balloons for Ashley Gomez, who has cerebral palsy.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy Cedars-Sinai

According to the hospital, Ashley has been hospitalized for the last six weeks.

"Ashley is our pink princess. This was a difficult hospitalization for her and we saw this as a chance to make her smile," said nurse Haydee Rodriguez, who organized the party.

They also gifted her a Barbie doll.

"This party made her feel like the beautiful diva that she is. The nurses have made this hard time in our lives bearable with these special acts of kindness," said Ashley's mother Cynthia.