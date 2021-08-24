CDC: Unvaccinated LA County residents 29 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19

A new study released Tuesday that analyzed COVID-19 infections in Los Angeles County found that unvaccinated residents were 29 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study, published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, also found that unvaccinated people were five times more likely to become infected with COVID-19 than vaccinated individuals.

Additionally, the CDC found that more than 25% of new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County between May and July of 2021 were among fully vaccinated people.

During May 1–July 25, 2021, of the 43,127 COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County, 10,895 (25.3%) were in fully vaccinated people, 1,431 (3.3%) were in partially vaccinated people and 30,801 (71.4%) were among unvaccinated people, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, the data indicates that fully vaccinated individuals over the age of 16 were less likely than unvaccinated individuals to become hospitalized, be admitted to an intensive care unit, require mechanical ventilation, or to die from COVID-19 during a period when the Delta variant became predominant.

The CDC noted that the Delta variant became the predominant COVID-19 variant in Los Angeles County between May and July 2021. During this period, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased substantially, most notably among unvaccinated persons.

As of Monday, Los Angeles County's overall death toll due to COVID was 25,078. Since the pandemic began, the county has confirmed 1,385,505 COVID-19 infections.

Over the weekend, county health officials released statistics aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID. According to the county, as of Aug. 7, unvaccinated adults between 18 and 49 years old were 25 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than vaccinated adults of the same age. Meanwhile, unvaccinated adults over age 50 were nearly a dozen times more likely to be hospitalized than their vaccinated counterparts, and 17 times more likely to die, according to the county.

