Irvine police hunt ‘less attractive’ Jason Statham lookalike in $1,700 Irvine caviar theft

The Brief A man stole approximately $1,700 worth of caviar from an Irvine Whole Foods last month by hiding the items in a paper bag. Police describe the suspect as a bald man with facial hair, dressed in all black, who resembles a "less attractive version" of actor Jason Statham. Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Detective Drake at jdrake@cityofirvine.org.



Irvine police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole $1,700 worth of caviar from a local Whole Foods just days before the new year.

What we know:

The incident occurred in December at the Whole Foods located on Irvine Center Drive.

According to the Irvine Police Department, the suspect attempted to blend in by selecting several items to mimic a "typical shopping trip."

Instead of checking out, he allegedly concealed approximately $1,700 worth of caviar inside a paper bag he had brought with him.

He then ditched his shopping basket and exited the store with the high-end goods.

The theft was only discovered after a store employee noticed the entire caviar section was empty.

Upon reviewing security footage, management observed the suspect taking cans that ranged in price from $99 to $170 each.

What they're saying:

The Irvine Police Department highlighted the case in their weekly "Wanted Wednesday" social media post, poking fun at the situation.

"This is not Jason Statham filming an action scene in a grocery store," the post said.

What's next:

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact Detective Drake at jdrake@cityofirvine.org.