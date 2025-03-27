Caught on camera: Neighbor threatens to 'pistol whip' Santa Clarita woman and her family

Santa Clarita police are investigating a woman's neighbor after she shared video of the man threatening to "pistol whip" her and her family. Alejandra Feliciano says this is just the latest in a long line of aggressive confrontations with her neighbor.

Caught on camera

What they're saying:

Feliciano says she has to record on her cell phone every time she walks in and out of the condo she rents in Canyon Country, just so she can catch the neighbor screaming racial slurs while threatening to "release his large Doberman" on her and her 10-year-old son.

The family posted a compilation of Ring camera videos on social media asking for help. The videos show the man flipping then off, snapping a belt, holding what looks like a baton and coming out with his dog whenever someone leaves the Feliciano home.

Feliciano said she has even posted a note on her door, apologizing to delivery people for the neighbor's behavior.

Deputies investigating

What we know:

But, it's the neighbor's threats to "pistol whip" them, caught on camera, that has the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station investigating.

Feliciano, who says she's been living in the complex for 10 years, says the problems all began when the an moved in over a year ago. But, his threats have gotten out of hand in the last few months.

She says she can't afford to move, and just wants to be able to walk in and out of her home without the harassment. She is concerned about her sons, especially her 10-year-old, who echoes her fears and says he can't understand why it's happening.

Other residents in the complex told FOX 11 off-camera that the man is "unstable," but definitely fixated on her more than anyone else.

We left phone messages and knocked on his door, but he has yet to respond ot our inquiries.