At least 120 cats recovered from Orange County home, show signs of contagious illness

The Brief More than 100 cats were found in a home in Fullerton on Wednesday. The cats, ranging in age from kittens to adults, show signs of a contagious illness and will not be available for adoption for some time. Officials are asking the community to help adopt cats already at local shelters, to help make room.



Orange County animal control officials recovered at least 120 cats from a home in Fullerton on Wednesday, after a tip from a concerned community member.

What we know:

OC Animal Care was called out to a home at E. Commonwealth and Balfour avenues around noon on Wednesday. The department told FOX 11 that a concerned community member reported the home.

Video showed OC Animal Care staff wearing respirators, hauling dozens of cats out of the home. As of 3 p.m., OC Animal Care was still at the home, and had recovered 120 cats and counting. Officials said the cats range in age from kittens to full adults.

According to Alexa Pratt from OC Animal Care, the animals also show signs of a contagious illness, and they will not be available for adoption for some time. OC Animal Care is taking the cats to a shelter in Tustin for medical evaluation and care.

What we don't know:

OC Animal Care is still investigating the situation at the home. Officials said that there have not been any reports of any dead cats in the home.

What you can do:

Pratt said that Orange County animal shelters already have a lot of cats sheltered. Officials are asking for people to help adopt some of the cats already in the shelter to help make room for the more than 100 new cats that are being taken into care.