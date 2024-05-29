Catalina Island Conservancy scraps plan to use sharpshooters to eliminate mule deer

The Catalina Island Conservancy has abandoned its controversial plan to shoot deer from helicopters as a means to control the animal population. The initiative aimed to reduce the number of mule deer to prevent overgrazing, which poses a threat to Catalina's ecosystem.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn applauded the announcement, which was made by Dr. Lauren Dennhardt, the Catalina Island Conservancy’s Senior Director of Conservation, at a special meeting of the Los Angeles County Fish and Wildlife Commission.

"We have heard the concerns expressed by residents and by Supervisor Hahn, and per her request, we are working on revising our plan to prioritize other methodologies," said Dr. Dennhardt. The Conservancy confirmed to Hahn's office that the aerial shooting proposal has been taken off the table.

The plan to eliminate the estimated 1,770 deer on the island through aerial shooting garnered strong opposition. Last month, Hahn led the Board of Supervisors in a unanimous vote to oppose the plan and asked the Conservancy to reconsider several alternative proposals they had previously dismissed, including relocating the deer, extending the deer hunting season to thin the herd, and sterilization.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"I appreciate the Conservancy for listening to the serious concerns people had about this plan, especially from people living on the island," said Supervisor Hahn. "I heard from residents who were terrified at the thought of bullets raining down from helicopters over their beloved island and others who couldn’t stand the thought of the deer carcasses that would be left in their wake. I am hopeful that the next plan that the Conservancy puts forward can earn more widespread support from residents and everyone who loves Catalina Island."

VIDEO OF PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The conservancy is now considering alternative methods for managing the deer population, including relocating the deer, extending the deer hunting season, and implementing sterilization programs.

Hahn has represented Catalina Island since being elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2016. Besides the small city of Avalon, the majority of Catalina Island—located about 22 miles off the coast—is unincorporated and thus directly governed by the County of Los Angeles. The Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, manages 88% of the island’s 48,000 acres.