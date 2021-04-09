Castle Park amusement park reopens as Riverside County is in orange tier

The Castle Park amusement park in Riverside reopened at 25% capacity Friday following the county's move to the less-restrictive orange tier.



Castle Park features 35 rides and attractions, miniature golf courses and an arcade. The park has restrictions in place, like social distancing and mask-wearing. Families were eager to return to the park and arrived early before the rides started.



"We got here at 3:50 p.m. and we were here for about an hour before the rides actually opened but it was a cool time though we got Icees. It was pretty nice," said Marvin Olvera.



Olvera went to the park with his family.



"I think it's a transition since we were so locked up prior. It's like we're actually getting out again and of course, we still have to wear a mask but it's part of the whole transitioning into the safer world again," he said.



Bow and his 4-year-old daughter, Teagan, also enjoyed the park. It was Teagan's first time at Castle Park.



"We are very pleased to see stuff opening up and I can tell you this is going to be an overload of adrenaline for her and I," said Bow.



Families like the Syke family said it was important to get back to activities that were missed during the pandemic.



"It feels good to get outside again and enjoy the day," said Roosevelt Sykes.



Under the orange tier, gyms and other fitness centers can increase their indoor capacity to 25% capacity. Restaurants can increase their indoor dining capacity to 50%. Places of worship can increase indoor worship to 50% capacity, and bowling alleys can reopen at 25% capacity indoors.

Those interested in visiting Castle Park can click here for more information.

