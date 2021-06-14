Casitas Fire: Crews battling brush fire in Ojai

Crews are working to take down a brush fire in Ventura County Monday evening.

The fire, dubbed "Casitas Fire," has stretched up to 150 acres in Ojai, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Officials did not say if any evacuations will be issued from the fire.

The ongoing brush fire comes as parts of Southern California – which includes Los Angeles and Oxnard – will be under an excessive heat warning from Tuesday, 10 a.m. to Wednesday, 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.