Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Ventura County Mountains
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM PDT, Coachella Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until WED 7:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until WED 9:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire

Casitas Fire: Crews battling brush fire in Ojai

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 11

Casitas Fire: Crews battling brush fire in Ojai

Crews are working to take down a brush fire in Ventura County Monday evening.

Crews are working to take down a brush fire in Ventura County Monday evening.

The fire, dubbed "Casitas Fire," has stretched up to 150 acres in Ojai, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Officials did not say if any evacuations will be issued from the fire.

The ongoing brush fire comes as parts of Southern California – which includes Los Angeles and Oxnard – will be under an excessive heat warning from Tuesday, 10 a.m. to Wednesday, 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.