Video shows woman pepper spraying group of Carson students

Parents in Carson are outraged after video posted to social media shows a woman pepper spraying and attacking a group of teenagers.

The incident happened at a Taco Bell across from Carson High School Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Civil Rights activist Najee Ali, Director of Project Islamic Hope, says the group of Carson High students were viciously attacked after being pepper sprayed.

"No adult should ever harm a child and beat them and pepper spray them," Ali said.

"Anyone that can harm children like that, they are dangerous, they are a danger to society."

Student witnesses told FOX 11 that they were sitting down, eating, and charging their phones when the woman charged toward them.

Student Frankie Malaon said the woman ran up to the group of kids and started threatening them, saying ‘I beat kids, I’ll beat you.'

Apparently, something happened between the woman's daughter and one of the kids in the group. Malaon said the woman then got violent, pepper spraying the group then physically attacking one of the kids.

"The mom, she just started going crazy. The mom walked up to the computer, she grabbed it and hit the kid in the head with it," Malaon told FOX 11. A 10th grade girl said she got cracked in the back of the head by the laptop.

The woman then exited the restaurant and walked to her car. The kids followed her outside, attempting to get her license plate.

Ali, along with students and parents, are demanding the woman be held responsible. The sheriff's department located the woman and arrested her.

"Her mom came storming in yelling at us, screaming at us, spray all of us, all three of us, and proceeded to follow me with the pepper spray as I was trying to help my friends because they were under the table getting stomped on. Everybody else that tried to help she pepper sprayed too. So it was like there was nothing that anybody in Taco Bell could do," said student Jailinn Denan.

The charges she is facing are not known.